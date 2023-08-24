Compreenda as diretrizes do recente arcabouço fiscal

The new fiscal rule that replaces the spending cap limits the growth of expenses to 70% of the variation in revenue from the previous 12 months. The new framework combines a more flexible expense limit than the spending cap with a primary result target (the result of public accounts without public debt interest). The complementary law approved on Tuesday (22) has adjustment mechanisms and some flexibility in case of unforeseen events in the economy. The primary result targets also comply with a range, an interval. Within this 70% revenue variation path, there will be an upper limit and a floor for the fluctuation of expenses. In times of economic growth, expenses cannot grow more than 2.5% per year above inflation. In times of economic contraction, spending cannot grow less than 0.6% per year above inflation. The new fiscal framework establishes mechanisms for future governments. To prevent non-compliance with the 70% revenue growth trajectory, the new rules bring punishment mechanisms that will slow down spending if the growth trajectory of these expenses is not met. If the primary result falls below the minimum limit of the range, the growth of expenses for the following year will decrease from 70% to 50% of revenue growth. However, this change will only take effect from 2025. For 2024, the limit will be limited to a 2.5% real growth in expenses, but if the expanded amount of expenses calculated in this way is greater than 70% of the real growth of primary revenue actually achieved in 2024, the difference will be debited from the limit for the 2025 exercise. In order not to penalize investments (public works and equipment purchases), the new framework sets a floor for this type of spending and allows, if the primary surplus (government savings without public debt interest) exceeds the upper limit of the range, part of the surplus to be used for public works. Fiscal Targets In addition to establishing a trajectory for expenses, the law sets annual fiscal targets. According to the approved text, the government intends to eliminate the primary deficit by 2024, achieve a 0.5% surplus of Gross Domestic Product (GDP, the sum of goods and services produced) in 2025, and a 1% surplus in 2026. As the economic team predicts a primary deficit of 1% of GDP for this year, the proposal would mean an adjustment of 3 percentage points by 2026. As there will be a tolerance margin of up to 0.25 percentage points of GDP, the primary result may vary between a deficit of 0.75% and 0.25% of GDP this year, a deficit of 0.25% to a surplus of 0.25% in 2024, a surplus of 0.25% to 0.75% in 2025, and a surplus of 0.75% to 1.25% of GDP in 2026. Investments To guarantee a minimum level of investments (public works and equipment purchases) in times of economic contraction, the law includes a floor of 0.6% of GDP, as foreseen in the General Budget of the Union of each year. For 2024, this amount would be equivalent to R$69 billion. If the government manages to obtain a primary result greater than the upper limit of the tolerance range, with the surplus exceeding the 0.25 percentage point of GDP margin, up to 70% of the surplus can be used for investments in the following year. These additional resources cannot exceed the equivalent of 0.25 percentage point of GDP from the previous year. Limit Corrections From 2025 onwards, the bands for public spending limits will be annually adjusted for inflation using the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). The period considered will be the inflation between July of two years prior and June of the year before the budget exercise. This index will be used to prepare the Budget Bill of the following year, which must be submitted to Congress by August 31 of each year. For 2024, the situation will be slightly different. When the full IPCA for 2023 (from January to December) is released in January, the excess between the accumulated used to make the law and the actual index can be used to expand the authorized limit of the Executive Branch through supplementary credit (budget reallocation). This expansion will not be valid for subsequent years. The Senate had changed the period for calculating the IPCA to January to December of the previous year. In principle, this change would release R$32 billion from the 2024 budget because there is expected to be an inflation increase in the second half of this year. However, the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, informed that there was an agreement to include this amount in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2024, as conditional expenses (which can only be realized if there is fiscal space). The proposal for the LDO for next year will only be voted on after the new framework. Revenues The following types of revenue, considered atypical (non-regular), are excluded from the new fiscal framework: concessions and permits, dividends and shares, natural resource exploration (royalties), and legal and constitutional transfers, such as revenue sharing with states and municipalities. Approximately R$24.6 billion held in inactive accounts of the former PIS/Pasep Fund, declared as abandoned by the Transitional Constitutional Amendment, and revenue obtained through fiscal recovery programs (Refis) created after the publication of the new framework have been included as primary revenues. The calculation of real variation (adjusted for inflation) of primary revenue will be based on the accumulated values between July of two years prior and June of the year before the budget. For the 2024 budget, for example, the revenue variation will consider the accumulated revenue between July 2022 and June 2023, always adjusted for inflation in the same period. Unpaid Bills Regarding unpaid bills (authorized funds from previous years that are left for the current year), the approved text allows the use of cash resources outside the current budget to pay them off. However, this procedure is only valid if it does not compromise the fulfillment of the primary result target within the year, according to regular revenue and expense estimates. Exceptions The following expenses are exempt from the spending limit of the fiscal framework: • Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund (Fundeb); • Constitutional Fund of the Federal District (FCDF); • constitutional and legal transfers to states and municipalities and the Federal District, such as state and municipal participation funds; • legal transfers to states and municipalities of part of the revenue from the concession of federal forests or the sale of federal properties located on their territories; • payment of court-ordered settlements used by the creditor to pay off debts or pay fees for bid public services; • court-ordered settlements owed to other federative entities used to offset debt and other claims with the Union; • extraordinary credits for urgent expenses, such as public calamities; • expenses funded by donations, such as the Amazon Fund or obtained by universities, and by resources obtained through judicial or extrajudicial agreements related to any type of disaster (e.g., Brumadinho); • expenses funded by their own revenues or by agreements obtained by federal public universities, state-owned Union hospitals, federal education, science and technology institutions linked to the Ministry of Education, federal military establishments, and other scientific, technological, and innovation institutions; • Union expenses with engineering works and services funded with resources transferred by states and municipalities, such as works carried out by the Army Engineering Battalion on roads managed by these governments; • payment of court-ordered settlements with an accepted discount by the creditor; • installment of court-ordered settlements obtained by states and municipalities related to transfers from the former Fundef; • non-recurring expenses of the Electoral Justice for holding elections. 