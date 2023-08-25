Apesar do declínio significativo da pobreza, as desigualdades permanecem, de acordo com o IBGE

A new study by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), released this Friday (25), reveals a significant decrease in poverty considering data from the bienniums 2008-2009 and 2017-2018. However, the results also point to the maintenance of structural inequalities. When comparing the urban and rural populations and even the racial groups, it is observed that the differences between the groups have little changed. The IBGE evaluated non-monetary indicators of poverty and quality of life, based on data from two different editions of the Family Budget Survey: 2008-2009 and 2017-2018. Since it uses three new statistical indices, the study is in the testing phase and under evaluation. It has been classified as an experimental investigation. The study focuses on population groups that experience quality of life deprivation. For this purpose, six dimensions were evaluated: housing, access to public utility services, health and nutrition, education, access to financial services and standard of living, and transportation and leisure. Various items are assessed in each dimension. Therefore, poverty and vulnerability were investigated considering the structure of the household, the environmental conditions of the surroundings, access to electricity and sanitation, school attendance, ownership of durable assets, use of financial services, time spent commuting to work, among other items. In the first stage of the study, a survey was conducted of people with some degree of poverty in Brazil, taking into account the six evaluated dimensions. This population was significantly reduced during the investigated period. In 2008-2009, 44.2% of people living in the country had some degree of poverty. In 2017-2018, this percentage dropped to 22.3%. The survey also shows significant differences between urban and rural areas. In 2017-2018, 17.3% of people living in cities were in some degree of poverty. In the same period, this percentage was 51.1% among the rural population. However, although it is more than half of the residents, this is a much lower result than the 77.8% recorded in 2008-2009. The decrease in urban areas was also significant: in 2008-2009, 37.3% had some degree of poverty. In the second stage, researchers sought data that would allow for a broader understanding of these changes. Thus, new evaluation methods were established. The first was through the Non-Monetary Multidimensional Poverty Index (IPM-NM). It focuses on cases involving more severe losses and seeks to identify the intensities of poverty in each group studied. Thus, a cutoff point was established: people with more than one-third of reported quality of life deprivations were considered. “Different aspects are observed when we are talking about quality of life deprivations. For example, it is observed whether a family has an exclusive bathroom. If it does not, it is counted. It is observed whether there is limited space in the household, if there is violence in the area where one lives. One person may be deprived in education and health, another person may be deprived in education, health, and housing to a very intense degree. In order for them to be considered multidimensionally poor, they need to be deprived in different dimensions. And that is what the index will represent,” explains IBGE researcher Leonardo Santos de Oliveira. According to him, the methodology was used in order to find a more precise measure to compare Brazil in 2008/2009 and in 2017/2018. “If I only look at the proportion of people who are in some degree of poverty, I cannot understand the intensity of this poverty,” he said. According to the researcher, the loss of quality of life is considered more pronounced in situations where a person has many deprivations and accumulates one more, rather than in cases where there are few deprivations and one more is added. From 2008-2009 to 2017-2018, the IPM-NM decreased from 6.7 to 2.3, which represents a 65% reduction. According to the researchers, the results indicate a more intense reduction in poverty than what could be suggested by a superficial analysis of the population data with some degree of poverty. At the same time, the study shows that the decrease was stronger in cities than in rural areas. It was 66% in urban areas and 59.5% in rural areas. The study reveals the maintenance of the situation of inequality. Even though it represented only 15% of the country’s population in 2017-2018, the rural area accounted for 40.5% of the IPM-NM result. In 2008-2009, its contribution was 40.2%, a percentage that indicates stability in the situation. In the breakdown by regions, the North and Northeast had the highest values of IPM-NM in both periods. Nevertheless, there was a significant improvement. The IPM-NM in the North Region decreased from 13.8 in 2008-2009 to 5.2 in 2017-2018. The decrease in the Northeast region was from 12.4 to 4.3. An analysis was also carried out based on the subgroup of race or ethnicity. The IPM-NM of the population with white reference persons decreased by 62.1%. Among the population with black or mixed race reference persons, the index decreased from 9.6 to 3.2. This represents a percentage reduction of 66.6%. “Notice that it is not enough to eliminate the difference in poverty between families in which the reference person is white or black or mixed race,” observes Leonardo. The study also shows that the IPM-NM of the population with black or mixed race reference persons remained above the national average. Furthermore, the contribution of this group to the composition of the national index increased: in 2008-2009, they accounted for 75.7%, and in 2017-2018, it jumped to 79.1%. According to the research, “these results show that structural inequality has not changed, despite the reduction in IPM-NM.” In the breakdown by educational level, it is noted that the subgroup whose family reference persons have no education recorded a 56% decrease in IPM-NM. Among the population whose reference person had incomplete or complete basic education, the decrease was 59%. Vulnerability The study also provides an assessment based on the Non-Monetary Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (IVM-NM). It works with a lower cutoff point. People with more than one-sixth of reported quality of life deprivations are considered. The analysis, therefore, encompasses a larger population contingent than the IPM-NM. According to the results, between the bienniums 2008-2009 and 2017-2018, the IVM-NM decreased from 14.5 to 7.7. This represents a 47% reduction. The researchers again noticed differences between the declines in urban areas (48.1%) and rural areas (39.4%). Furthermore, a slightly greater decrease in vulnerability was observed in the population with white reference persons (50%), compared to the decrease among the population with black or mixed race reference persons (47.3%). The study also presented results for the Relative Component Multidimensional Poverty Index (IPM-CR). In this case, the researchers do not work with a cutoff point, but rather with identification and aggregation. “Basically, we ask each person what their degree of loss is and how many people have a higher degree of loss than you. This is taken into consideration. Then we ask the next person. It is precisely because of this personal comparison that you begin to have an indicator with a relative poverty component

