Apesar da significativa redução da pobreza, as desigualdades persistem, conforme indica o IBGE.

A new study by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), released this Friday (25), reveals a significant decrease in poverty considering data from the bienniums 2008-2009 and 2017-2018. However, the results also point to the persistence of structural inequalities. When comparing the urban and rural populations, as well as the racial groups, it is observed that the differences between the groups have changed little. The IBGE assessed non-monetary indicators of poverty and quality of life, based on data from two different editions of the Household Budget Survey: 2008-2009 and 2017-2018. As it uses three new statistical indexes, the study is still in the testing phase and under evaluation. It has been classified as an experimental investigation. The study focuses on population groups that experience deprivation of quality of life. For this purpose, six dimensions were evaluated: housing, access to public utility services, health and food, education, access to financial services and standard of living, and transportation and leisure. Various items are assessed in each dimension. Therefore, poverty and vulnerability were investigated considering the structure of the household, the environmental conditions of the surroundings, access to electricity and sanitation, school attendance, ownership of durable goods, use of financial services, time spent on commuting to work, among other items. In the first stage of the study, a survey was conducted to determine the number of people experiencing some degree of poverty in Brazil, taking into account the six evaluated dimensions. This population significantly decreased during the investigated period. In 2008-2009, 44.2% of the people living in the country experienced some degree of poverty. In 2017-2018, this percentage dropped to 22.3%. The survey also shows significant differences between urban and rural areas. In 2017-2018, 17.3% of people living in cities experienced some degree of poverty. During the same period, this percentage was 51.1% among the rural population. However, although it constitutes over half of the residents, this is a much lower result than the 77.8% recorded in 2008-2009. The decrease in urban areas was also significant: in 2008-2009, 37.3% experienced some degree of poverty. In the second stage, the researchers sought data that would provide a broader understanding of these changes. Therefore, new evaluation methods were established. The first one was through the Non-Monetary Multidimensional Poverty Index (IPM-NM). It focuses on cases involving more severe losses and seeks to identify the intensity of poverty in each group being studied. Thus, a cut-off point was established: people with more than one-third of the reported quality of life deprivations were considered. “Different aspects are observed when we are talking about deprivations of quality of life. For example, we observe whether a family has an exclusive bathroom. If they don’t, that is taken into account. We observe if there is little space in the household, if there is violence in the area where they live. One person may be deprived in education and health, another person may be deprived in education, health, and housing in a very intense way. In order for them to be considered multidimensionally poor, they need to be deprived in different dimensions. And that is what the index will represent,” explains IBGE researcher Leonardo Santos de Oliveira. According to him, the methodology was used with the aim of finding a more accurate measure to compare Brazil in 2008/2009 with Brazil in 2017/2018. “If I only look at the proportion of people who are experiencing some degree of poverty, I cannot understand the intensity of this poverty,” he said. According to the researcher, the loss of quality of life is considered more pronounced in situations where a person has many deprivations and accumulates one more, compared to cases where there are few deprivations and one more arises. From 2008-2009 to 2017-2018, the IPM-NM decreased from 6.7 to 2.3, which represents a reduction of 65%. According to the researchers, the results indicate a more intense reduction in poverty than what could be suggested by a superficial analysis of the data on the population experiencing some degree of poverty. At the same time, the study points out that the decrease was stronger in cities than in rural areas. It was 66% in urban areas and 59.5% in rural areas. The study reveals the persistence of the situation of inequality. Although it represents only 15% of the country’s population in 2017-2018, rural areas accounted for 40.5% of the IPM-NM result. In 2008-2009, its contribution was 40.2%, a percentage that indicates stability in the situation. In terms of regional breakdown, the North and Northeast regions had the highest IPM-NM values in both periods. Nevertheless, improvement was significant. The IPM-NM in the North region decreased from 13.8 in 2008-2009 to 5.2 in 2017-2018. The decrease in the Northeast region was from 12.4 to 4.3. An analysis was also conducted based on the subgroup of color or race. The IPM-NM of the population segment where the reference person is white decreased by 62.1%. Among the population segment where the reference person is black or mixed-race, the index decreased from 9.6 to 3.2. This represents a percentage reduction of 66.6%. “Notice that it is not enough to eliminate the difference in poverty between families where the reference person is white or where the reference person is black or mixed-race,” observes Leonardo. The study also shows that the IPM-NM of the population segment where the reference person is black or mixed-race remained above the national average. Furthermore, the contribution of this group to the composition of the national index increased: in 2008-2009, it accounted for 75.7% and in 2017-2018, it increased to 79.1%. According to the research, “these results show that structural inequality has not changed, despite the reduction in IPM-NM”. In terms of educational level, it is noted that the subgroup where the reference person of the household has no education experienced a 56% decrease in the IPM-NM. Among the population whose reference person had incomplete or complete primary education, the decrease was 59%. Vulnerability The study also presents an evaluation based on the non-monetary multidimensional vulnerability index (IVM-NM). It works with a lower cut-off point. People with more than one-sixth of the reported quality of life deprivations are considered. The analysis thus encompasses a larger population than the IPM-NM. According to the results, between the bienniums 2008-2009 and 2017-2018, the IVM-NM decreased from 14.5 to 7.7. This represents a reduction of 47%. The researchers again noted differences between the decreases in urban areas (48.1%) and rural areas (39.4%). In addition, a slightly greater reduction in vulnerability was also observed among the population segment where the reference person is white (50%), compared to the decrease registered among the population segment where the reference person is black or mixed-race (47.3%). The study also presented results for the multidimensional poverty index with a relative component (IPM-CR). In this case, the researchers do not use a cut-off point, but rather identification and aggregation. “Basically, we ask each person what their degree of loss is and how many people have a higher degree of loss than you

