Discover the Ultimate Hotdog in Osasco🇧🇷

Foto de Matheus V. Matheus V. Siga no Twitter Mande um e-mail 4 horas atrás
45 308 Menos de um minuto

■ Dogão do Adriano

■George’s Instagram

■FoodWars Japan 🇯🇵 vs USA 🇺🇸

■Business inquiry
[email protected]

Você pode assistir este vídeo diretamente no Youtube

Foto de Matheus V.

Matheus V.

Verifico e produzo notícias de Osasco, Barueri e região, monitoro o portal da transparência da cidade e faço checagem de licitações e compras públicas.

George Japan
George Japan

Thank you for watching!😊 If you get the most likes on your comment in 48 hours after uploading this video, you’ll get a FREE 60cm sandwich! If you got it the most, DM me through Instagram!

0
Responder
Husky Gamer 7777
Husky Gamer 7777

A Hotdog you can only once eat in your Life!!XDXD

0
Responder
CherryBunny
CherryBunny

You were here in Osasco!? And I just found out!? Noooo!!

0
Responder
Amanda Ibraim
Amanda Ibraim

🇧🇷♥️

0
Responder
sara alexandrino
sara alexandrino

I've always heard mashed potato on a hot dog to be something typical from São Paulo…Here in the south you can't find it… But I was really curious, it must be good!!😋

0
Responder
Eddy DeSouza
Eddy DeSouza

Ok. That hotdog is definitely NOT 16cm. It is at least 36 inches which would be 90cm, more or less.

0
Responder
Felipe Pereira
Felipe Pereira

purê no dogão deveria ser crime hediondo

0
Responder
Tanoshii Tomodachi
Tanoshii Tomodachi

ainda vou aprender a fazer videos como vc, rss

0
Responder
Matthews Camargos
Matthews Camargos

Osasco is the brazilian capital of hotdog, is the second city that consumes most hot dogs worldwide, lost only to ny.
So the paulista style is the only true and correct style of hotdog

0
Responder
Higo Moreira
Higo Moreira

Cachorro quente sabor repolho 🥬!! 😂

0
Responder
Maicon dos Santos Coelho
Maicon dos Santos Coelho

the best hot dog is from São Paulo!!! Great video George!

0
Responder
kaka alves
kaka alves

Virou brasileiro ? Não volta mais pro Nihon não ? abraços de Aichi

0
Responder
Bluish Blow
Bluish Blow

is actually a generalized joke tht having this many things in a hot dog is "são paulo" style 🤭🤭

0
Responder
Marcelo Mas
Marcelo Mas

JAPALOKO.

0
Responder
Israel Portela
Israel Portela

Hhaha quão aleatório. O cara tá em Osasco.
Vc realmente é um turista raíz. Respect

0
Responder
Nitro
Nitro

George é o cara rs. Vem pro Brasil e ainda prova um super cachorro quente com um monte e moças bonitas! xD kkkkkkkk

0
Responder
The Maker
The Maker

Soo cool seen you trying all Brazilian food, glad I found your YouTube channel. It’s been a journey!

0
Responder
Seng
Seng

OMG George you were 5 mins from me hahahaha this is one of the best hot dogs you will ever try for sure 🤣

0
Responder
🇺🇦Insanidade Espelhada
🇺🇦Insanidade Espelhada

Purê no cachorro quente? Se é para avacalhar põe tambem feijão, arroz, strogonof logo tudo de uma vez, tudo que tem direito no dogão!!

0
Responder
Pedro Souza
Pedro Souza

The BEST hotdog of Brazil, of course!

0
Responder
外宇宙外星人殺魔鬼Ask other Universes Alien to kill devils.
外宇宙外星人殺魔鬼Ask other Universes Alien to kill devils.

Aproveite a luz do sol e seja vegano, sem ovos de animais, leite de animais, queijo de animais, manteiga de animais e mel de insetos. Devolva ao dono original 1 por 1: devolva cada animal e inseto 1 por 1, cada mordida de carne, cada gota de sangue, cada gota de sopa, cada osso, cada medula óssea e cada pele. Eu sinto Muito. Obrigado.🥬🥗🌽🥕🥦🥥🥑🍓🍇🍌🍎🍐🍑🥭🍅🥒🍉❤️🌞🌈👼❤️🏖.

0
Responder
a vida no japão
a vida no japão

Top

0
Responder
Flavia Otani
Flavia Otani

Wow! You made it !!! Congrats

0
Responder
Thiago Nakata
Thiago Nakata

I'm really happy that you were very happy here in SP.
Thank you George.
You are the Best.

0
Responder
Feruchio
Feruchio

Touca e máscara para observar do outro lado do balcão de atendimento que é… completamente aberto.

0
Responder
Luanna Mesquita
Luanna Mesquita

Cheddar cheese = molho laranja aleatório

0
Responder
T SZ
T SZ

UP

0
Responder
Pink Pirulita
Pink Pirulita

How much did that cost? Sorry if I missed it.

0
Responder
Kirimaze
Kirimaze

Again, thank you for visiting Brazil! I'm not from SP but I live here and I can say that I love the mashed potatoes in the hot dog ♥. I'm pretty sure you've had a positive influence in every place you visited and I hope you have enjoyed your stay here, George! Please do come again when you have the time! 🚀🚀🚀🚀

0
Responder
Anita Brayco
Anita Brayco

Nice video!

0
Responder
Gustavo carvalho
Gustavo carvalho

Kkk ela acha que é só na capital que se come purê… Tá certinha

0
Responder
Gabi Cruz
Gabi Cruz

Good thing you got reinforcements! Eu preciso comer esse cachorro quente com meus amigos. 😀

0
Responder
Fernando Vaivutskas
Fernando Vaivutskas

Osasco tá famosa 🙌🏼🙌🏼

0
Responder
Bruna Lopes
Bruna Lopes

🥰

0
Responder
Sangria Dracul
Sangria Dracul

That was massive! I remember the hot dogs I used to get in SP. It had everything this one had and more (like peas, corn and onions) and the mashed potatoes were at the bottom so it wouldn't be so messy. It was also just a regular sized one and they would press it down in a type of hot plate so everything inside would be packed and the buns were nice, warm and toasty! Easy to eat with no mess! haha But that was some 15 years ago, I don't know if they still make hot dogs like this in Brazil.

0
Responder
Anna
Anna

Are you leaving already? I hope you had the greatest time. We will miss you 🇧🇷☺️

0
Responder
丹メ刀 '-'アンドレイソン
丹メ刀 '-'アンドレイソン

I loved your channel I can't stop watching it anymore, I hope to meet you in person on one of your trips

0
Responder
Patricia Sigaki
Patricia Sigaki

Love Osasco's hot dogs! Used to eat them every now and then when in uni 😋

Btw, have you tried the "sanduíche de mortadela" (baloney sandwich) or "pastel de bacalhau" (codfish "snack") from Mercado Municipal de São Paulo? Those are super famous (mostly because they're huge). But that is not a safe area, so I'd recommend going with a friend, if you still have time and decide to go. Oh! And pizza in one of the Italian neighborhoods 😋

0
Responder
WillOzBR MRBR
WillOzBR MRBR

Greetings from Osasco, George! So happy you've been here xD I love your videos

0
Responder
Daniel Borges
Daniel Borges

Thanks to be in my city!!! I live actually in Osasco and i love to be here❤❤ I will keep watching your videos because you are the best!!!! I really hope to find you someday in the streets haha! VAMOS!

0
Responder
Diogenes Silva
Diogenes Silva

There is a place that has the biggest coxinha, the biggest cheese bread and the biggest hot mix in Brazil, it's in the north of São Paulo and it's called Panetteria Zn. You'll love that place!
Good video, my friend! I love your channel

0
Responder
Tiradentes
Tiradentes

Hello George, I recommend you to eat Madero's hamburger. Find a branch of Madero nearby, it's really good 👍

0
Responder
Leo Lima
Leo Lima

I started following your channel because of the tattoo videos…I never would have thought that one day you would be in Osasco! My hometown! I am now in USA, but thank you for bringing good memories from my Brazil! 🇧🇷🇯🇵

0
Responder
Ingrid Silva
Ingrid Silva

Purê de batata no dogão combina, sim! George aprovou e quem discorda TÁ ERRADO! 😁

0
Responder
Alex K.
Alex K.

George, which country that you visited is your favorite? And has the best food? 😆

0
Responder
