Discover the Ultimate Hotdog in Osasco🇧🇷

\u25a0 Dog\u00e3o do Adriano\n \n\n\u25a0George\u2019s Instagram \n\n\n\u25a0FoodWars Japan \ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf5 vs USA \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \n\n\n\u25a0Business inquiry \nmaemune0218@gmail.com\r\nVoc\u00ea pode assistir este v\u00eddeo diretamente no Youtube
Thank you for watching!😊 If you get the most likes on your comment in 48 hours after uploading this video, you’ll get a FREE 60cm sandwich! If you got it the most, DM me through Instagram!
A Hotdog you can only once eat in your Life!!XDXD
You were here in Osasco!? And I just found out!? Noooo!!
🇧🇷♥️
I've always heard mashed potato on a hot dog to be something typical from São Paulo…Here in the south you can't find it… But I was really curious, it must be good!!😋
Ok. That hotdog is definitely NOT 16cm. It is at least 36 inches which would be 90cm, more or less.
purê no dogão deveria ser crime hediondo
ainda vou aprender a fazer videos como vc, rss
Osasco is the brazilian capital of hotdog, is the second city that consumes most hot dogs worldwide, lost only to ny.
So the paulista style is the only true and correct style of hotdog
Cachorro quente sabor repolho 🥬!! 😂
the best hot dog is from São Paulo!!! Great video George!
Virou brasileiro ? Não volta mais pro Nihon não ? abraços de Aichi
is actually a generalized joke tht having this many things in a hot dog is "são paulo" style 🤭🤭
JAPALOKO.
Hhaha quão aleatório. O cara tá em Osasco.
Vc realmente é um turista raíz. Respect
George é o cara rs. Vem pro Brasil e ainda prova um super cachorro quente com um monte e moças bonitas! xD kkkkkkkk
Soo cool seen you trying all Brazilian food, glad I found your YouTube channel. It’s been a journey!
OMG George you were 5 mins from me hahahaha this is one of the best hot dogs you will ever try for sure 🤣
Purê no cachorro quente? Se é para avacalhar põe tambem feijão, arroz, strogonof logo tudo de uma vez, tudo que tem direito no dogão!!
The BEST hotdog of Brazil, of course!
Aproveite a luz do sol e seja vegano, sem ovos de animais, leite de animais, queijo de animais, manteiga de animais e mel de insetos. Devolva ao dono original 1 por 1: devolva cada animal e inseto 1 por 1, cada mordida de carne, cada gota de sangue, cada gota de sopa, cada osso, cada medula óssea e cada pele. Eu sinto Muito. Obrigado.🥬🥗🌽🥕🥦🥥🥑🍓🍇🍌🍎🍐🍑🥭🍅🥒🍉❤️🌞🌈👼❤️🏖.
Top
Wow! You made it !!! Congrats
I'm really happy that you were very happy here in SP.
Thank you George.
You are the Best.
Touca e máscara para observar do outro lado do balcão de atendimento que é… completamente aberto.
Cheddar cheese = molho laranja aleatório
UP
How much did that cost? Sorry if I missed it.
Again, thank you for visiting Brazil! I'm not from SP but I live here and I can say that I love the mashed potatoes in the hot dog ♥. I'm pretty sure you've had a positive influence in every place you visited and I hope you have enjoyed your stay here, George! Please do come again when you have the time! 🚀🚀🚀🚀
Nice video!
Kkk ela acha que é só na capital que se come purê… Tá certinha
Good thing you got reinforcements! Eu preciso comer esse cachorro quente com meus amigos. 😀
Osasco tá famosa 🙌🏼🙌🏼
🥰
That was massive! I remember the hot dogs I used to get in SP. It had everything this one had and more (like peas, corn and onions) and the mashed potatoes were at the bottom so it wouldn't be so messy. It was also just a regular sized one and they would press it down in a type of hot plate so everything inside would be packed and the buns were nice, warm and toasty! Easy to eat with no mess! haha But that was some 15 years ago, I don't know if they still make hot dogs like this in Brazil.
Are you leaving already? I hope you had the greatest time. We will miss you 🇧🇷☺️
I loved your channel I can't stop watching it anymore, I hope to meet you in person on one of your trips
Love Osasco's hot dogs! Used to eat them every now and then when in uni 😋
Btw, have you tried the "sanduíche de mortadela" (baloney sandwich) or "pastel de bacalhau" (codfish "snack") from Mercado Municipal de São Paulo? Those are super famous (mostly because they're huge). But that is not a safe area, so I'd recommend going with a friend, if you still have time and decide to go. Oh! And pizza in one of the Italian neighborhoods 😋
Greetings from Osasco, George! So happy you've been here xD I love your videos
Thanks to be in my city!!! I live actually in Osasco and i love to be here❤❤ I will keep watching your videos because you are the best!!!! I really hope to find you someday in the streets haha! VAMOS!
There is a place that has the biggest coxinha, the biggest cheese bread and the biggest hot mix in Brazil, it's in the north of São Paulo and it's called Panetteria Zn. You'll love that place!
Good video, my friend! I love your channel
Hello George, I recommend you to eat Madero's hamburger. Find a branch of Madero nearby, it's really good 👍
I started following your channel because of the tattoo videos…I never would have thought that one day you would be in Osasco! My hometown! I am now in USA, but thank you for bringing good memories from my Brazil! 🇧🇷🇯🇵
Purê de batata no dogão combina, sim! George aprovou e quem discorda TÁ ERRADO! 😁
George, which country that you visited is your favorite? And has the best food? 😆