Edital para construção de 25 navios será lançado pela Transpetro em janeiro

A Petrobras Transporte (Transpetro) plans to launch a tender in January of next year for the hiring of 25 ships that will be built in Brazil to expand its own fleet. The announcement was made by the company’s president, Sérgio Bacci, at the opening of Navalshore 2023 in Rio de Janeiro. The objectives are to primarily serve Petrobras, helping to reduce charter costs, and strengthen Transpetro’s role in the recovery of the Brazilian naval industry.

Bacci said that in order to make the industry stronger, a long-term state policy is necessary, including accessible credit lines, appropriate local content regulations, and enduring public and private orders. “We are developing the TP 25 program together with Petrobras, which foresees the hiring of at least 25 vessels for coastal shipping, thus supporting the generation of medium and long-term orders in Brazil,” he explained.

Business

Transpetro intends to leverage its logistics expertise and stimulate potential partnerships in the search for new business opportunities. The company is currently negotiating the signing of the first international memorandum of understanding with Suriname’s National Energy, Oil and Gas Company (Staatsolie), the state-owned company of that country, to assess business possibilities. Bacci highlighted that the company can be an important player in supporting countries that are developing in the logistics field. “We will seek new clients in Brazil or abroad. We are in talks with representatives from Argentina and Guyana, among other countries.”