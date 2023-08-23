Transpetro anuncia lançamento de edital em janeiro para a construção de 25 navios

A Petrobras Transporte (Transpetro) intends to launch a bidding process in January next year for the hiring of 25 ships that will be built in Brazil to expand its own fleet. The announcement was made by the company’s president, Sérgio Bacci, at the opening of Navalshore 2023, in Rio de Janeiro. The objectives are to primarily serve the Petrobras holding, contributing to reduce chartering costs, and strengthen Transpetro’s role in the recovery of the Brazilian shipbuilding industry.

Bacci said that in order to make the industry stronger, a long-term state policy is necessary, which includes accessible credit lines, appropriate local content rules, and enduring public and private orders. “We are developing, in conjunction with Petrobras, the TP 25 program, which foresees the hiring of at least 25 vessels for cabotage, thus supporting the generation of medium and long-term orders in Brazil,” he explained.

Business

Transpetro intends to apply its logistics expertise and stimulate potential partnerships in search of new businesses. The company is currently negotiating the signing of the first international memorandum of understanding with Suriname’s National Energy, Oil and Gas Company (Staatsolie), the state-owned company of that country, to assess business possibilities. Bacci emphasized that the company can be an important player in supporting developing countries in logistics matters. “We will seek new customers in Brazil or abroad. We are in talks with representatives from Argentina and Guyana, among other countries.”