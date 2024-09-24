Arena Cheer 2024 (Osasco) – Spirit of Titans – Cronos (All Star Coed 4)

2º lugar de 4 – Categoria All Star Coed 4.
#portalcheer #cheerleading #cheer
✅ DON’T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE
✅ NÃO ESQUEÇA DE SE INSCREVER
👍 Did you like it? Hit the like button and comment what you liked the most!
👍 Curtiu o vídeo? Deixa seu like e comenta o que mais gostou!
🌟 Playlists Portal Cheer 🌟
► ICU Worlds 2022/Mundial ICU 2022:
______________________________________
Follow us in our social media
Siga-nos em nossas redes sociais
Instagram:
Twitch.tv:
Tiktok:
Apoie-nos:
Linktree:
Site:
Facebook:
Twitter:
Você pode assistir este vídeo diretamente no Youtube